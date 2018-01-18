Texas-based delivery service to launch in Waco

A $50 delivery fee credit will be given to Waco residents who sign up on the Favor app in January (Source: Favor Delivery)

An Austin-based delivery company will be launching in Waco in February.

Favor Delivery is offering $50 in delivery fee credits to Waco residents who download the app in January.

The company has completed more than 7 million deliveries to date.

Favor is currently hiring delivery drivers, called Runners to work on a flexible schedule as independent contractors who choose their hours.

If you are interested in becoming a Runner for Favor, click here for more information.

