Motion to recuse newly appointed judge in first Twin Peaks trial denied

A motion to recuse a McLennan County District judge from presiding over the first Twin Peaks trial has been denied.

A visiting judge heard hours of testimony after defense attorney for Christopher Carrizal filed a motion to recuse Judge Matt Johnson from presiding the case.

When Gotro filed the motion, that delayed the jury qualification that was expected to start Tuesday morning.

On Monday, visiting Judge Dan Mills recused Judge Ralph Strother from the case. On Tuesday, Johnson started the jury selection process.

Carrizal's attorney Casie Gotro, who caused the delay of the hearing on Tuesday, walked into the courtroom and asked the judge to speak with him.

Minutes later, District Clerk Jon Gimble announced "This saga is going to drag one more day."

The 150 potential jurors were asked to come back Wednesday morning. This is at least the third time, the jury selection has been postponed.

The selection process was halted after Gotro filed a recusal motion for Johnson. The judge filed an order soon after stating he would not recuse voluntarily and referred the case to the administrative judge for the 3rd Judicial Region Judge Billy Stubblefield.

Stubblefield told defense and prosecutors during a call Tuesday morning, he was in the process of locating a judge to do the recusal hearing, which he hoped for it to startt 11 a.m.

