Judge recused from three Twin Peaks biker cases

Site of deadly biker shootout in Waco, May 2015

A judge has been recused from three Twin Peaks biker cases.

Clint Broden, an attorney for one of the bikers George Berman, said that Judge Ralph Strother has been recused from three of the cases.

Broden and two other attorneys filed for Strother's recusal in late June or early July.

After reviewing the recusal motions, Strother did not want to recuse himself from the trials.

Judge James Morgan was appointed to review the motions and made the decision to recuse Strother after reviewing Strother's prior handling of the case.

"We're pleased," said Broden. "We obviously thought it should happen, it's rare that recusal happens but we think it's the right thing."

It is unclear of the recusal will affect the trial for Jacob Harrazol, which is expected to begin Sept. 11. Jury selection for that trial begins Friday.

