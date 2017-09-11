Judge recused from first Twin Peaks trial

A McLennan District Court Judge will not preside over the first Twin Peaks biker trial.

A recusal hearing for Judge Ralph Strother took place on Monday.

He was expected to preside over the trial of Christopher Carrizal who would be the first Twin Peaks biker to go on trial.

Carrizal was indicted on engaging in criminal activity charges stemming from the shooting on March 17, 2015, outside of the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco that left nine dead and dozens injured.

The jury selection process for Carrizal is expected to start on Tuesday but it is unknown if that will go as planned.

The jury selection process has been delayed at least twice. Two weeks ago, the jury selection process was halted when Carrizal's attorney, Casie Gotro, filed a motion to recuse Strother.

A visiting judge will determine if Strother can preside in this case. Strother has already been recused from three cases involving Twin Peaks bikers.

