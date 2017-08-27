Brazoria County under mandatory evacuation, evacuees to arrive in Bell Co. tonight

Brazoria County is now under a mandatory evacuation.

Major TJ Cruz, the public information officer for Bell County, says the first bus of evacuees should arrive at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, TX tonight.

Officials say 1,000 evacuees will be brought to Bell County. It is anticipated that the earliest the buses would begin arriving would be 6 p.m.

The EXPO Center will continue to be used as the reception center to register people and to assign housing locations. The current plan is to populate the shelters with 50 people at a time, which would typically be a bus load.

Each bus would be escorted to the assigned shelter by the Sheriff’s office or other law enforcement personnel

A rotation between the cities will be used. The order will be to shelters in Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, and Killeen

The rotation will then start over to the next available shelter in each city.

