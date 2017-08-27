First United Methodist Church accepting donations for Brazoria C - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

First United Methodist Church accepting donations for Brazoria County evacuees

(Source: Texas Military Department) (Source: Texas Military Department)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The First United Methodist Church will be acting as a shelter for evacuees from the Brazoria County area. They will be receiving 100 people, mainly women and children. 

Their Facebook post said that you can make a donation by clicking here.

