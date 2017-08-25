Bell County Expo Center taking in evacuees from South Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bell County Expo Center taking in evacuees from South Texas

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said that the Bell County Expo Center that they will be taking evacuees from South Texas.

They had previously said that they were only accepting evacuees from Brazoria County, but they are now able to take anyone who needs help.

Bell County has about 500 places for evacuees from South Texas to stay.

