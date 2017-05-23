TX senator recognizes DPS sergeant for fiery rescue

Texas State Sen. Brian Birdwell recognized a Waco-based DPS sergeant on the Senate floor at the State Capitol Tuesday morning.

On March 10, 2016 DPS SGt. D.L. Wilson, along with with citizen Robert Sneed, helped rescue the driver of a burning FedEx truck on I-35 in Temple.

Wilson was driving behind the FedEx truck when the driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier, igniting the cab.

Wilson's patrol car dash cam captured the crash and the man's rescue.

In front of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas senators, Birdwell acknowledged and thanked Wilson for his life-saving work that day.

"It's very humbling. Police officers don't look for these things. We just do our job day in and day out. It just happened. It's just nice to get the honors, but we're humble. We're just glad that we are getting the recognition, but we don't need it," Wilson said.

