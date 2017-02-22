DPS awards sergeant, civilian for saving man from fiery wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety awarded a sergeant and a Temple man for rescuing a driver from a fiery wreck.

The wreck happened on March 10, 2016, near exit 301 on I-35.

DPS said the driver of a FedEx truck lost control, which caused the 18-wheeler to jackknife, crash into concrete barriers, and catch on fire.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. D.L. Wilson was traveling behind the truck when the wreck happened. His dash cam captured the fiery wreck.

Robert Sneed, who lives nearby and heard the wreck, drove his car through a construction zone to help.

Both Sneed and Sgt. Wilson helped rescue the driver, Wallace Altom of Georgetown, from the burning cab.

Because of their heroic efforts, DPS awarded them the Lifesaving/Director's Award at an awards presentation in Austin on Wednesday morning.

