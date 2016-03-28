Dash cam video of fiery FedEx truck wreck released

The two men who helped rescue a FedEx driver from Thursday morning's fiery wreck on I-35 near exit 300 in Temple cannot believe the driver survived.

In that footage, the truck is seen jackknifing and exploding -- right in front of Wilson's car. (Source: KXXV)

The dashboard camera video of a fiery wreck involving a FedEx truck in early March has been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety provided News Channel 25 a copy of that footage, which captured a FedEx truck crashing into concrete barriers and then exploding on I-35 near Exit 301 in Temple on March 10.

The dramatic footage was captured on Trooper D.L. Wilson's dash cam. He was on his way to a training in Austin when he witnessed the accident.

"I've been doing this about 26 years. I've never seen anything like that happen right in front of me," Wilson said in the footage.

"I need EMS. ASAP," Wilson said.

About a minute and a half after the explosion, Wilson ran to the burning cab to try to find the driver.

"I've been up there once. I didn't see him. I didn't even see him laying over here," he said in the footage.

He was having trouble finding the driver and then focused on making sure the burning diesel from the truck didn't reach the other drivers stuck in the blocked lanes.

But then, another minute and a half later, he ran back to the cab to look for the driver again. That's when he found the driver trying to crawl out of the cab on his own.

"I dragged the driver out of the truck. I got him secured with another subject," Wilson said.

That other person was Robert Sneed, who lived nearby and heard the explosion. He helped Wilson pull the driver away from the burning cab.

"I'm glad you're up talking, dude. I figured there's no way you'd survive that. You're lucky you got out of there, man," Wilson said in the footage.

Wallace Altom, 67, of Georgetown, was the driver of that FedEx truck.

He was first transported to Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple and was later transported to a burn center in San Antonio, where he was recovering from his injuries.

