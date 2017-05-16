Wife of killed tow truck driver warns drivers to look out for emergency vehicles

On May 11, a tow truck driver was killed after pulling over on the shoulder of I-14 to recover a disabled vehicle.

While walking back toward the disabled car, a woman in a minivan struck the tow truck driver with such force it amputated one of his legs.

According to a police report, witnesses on the scene said the woman swerved into the tow truck driver.

The woman has also stated she saw the emergency lights on the tow truck.

The tow truck driver was Scott Bowles. He was married to Stephanie Bowles for 13 years.

Scott was the father to three boys, the youngest to turn nine this Sunday.

Stephanie, although she is grieving, has committed herself to advocating on Scott's behalf to enforce the law: Slow Down or Move Over.

