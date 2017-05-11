Tow truck driver responding to disabled vehicle on I-14 dies after being hit

The victim of an early morning wreck has died.

All lanes of I-14 near Nola Ruth Boulevard are back open following multiple crashes Thursday morning.

One crash on the eastbound side involved a driver who hit a pedestrian, according to Central Bell Fire & Rescue. CPR was in progress, they said.

The victim, a tow truck driver, was struck while trying to responding to a disabled vehicle. He was struck by a vehicle, the force of the impact amputating his leg. He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital but pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace just before 8 a.m.

Harker Heights firefighters were on the scene.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

The interstate was cleared around 8:45 a.m.

