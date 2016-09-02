Vigil hosted in Waco for woman who was beheaded

A source said the woman murdered in Bellmead was beheaded on Thursday.

The Bellmead Police Department have released information regarding the murder of a Bellmead woman.

People in the Bellmead community gathered Thursday evening to remember a young mother who was brutally murdered by her husband, according to police.

Natasha Dauzat was 21 years old and leaves behind two young children.

Tears, prayers and candle light could be seen at the vigil, as her friends remembered her life and mourned the pain of her gruesome murder.

Last Thursday, police discovered Natasha's body in her Bellmead home after a negotiator coaxed her husband outside.

Glenda Pope said Natasha was like a daughter to her and she was heartbroken when she learned of the murder. She feels at peace knowing she no longer has to suffer in an abusive relationship.

"She made an impact on my life, she touched my heart, I love her. She's always going to be one of my lovely angels. I love her", Pope said.

During the vigil, a few of Natasha's friends reminisced about the good times they've shared.

Friends said they hope this is a wake up call for anyone dealing with domestic violence.

