Severe Weather Possible Friday

A couple of storms will be possible tonight, but most of the activity will occur Friday. This event will happen much earlier than what we saw Tuesday, so you need to be weather aware through the day Friday. Storms will likely linger into Friday evening...plan accordingly!

- Storms will develop Friday around noon west of I-35 and slowly push east during the afternoon hours.

- Not everyone will see severe weather, but some storms may produce large hail, high winds, flooding rain, and maybe a couple of tornadoes.

- 1-3 inches of rain are possible, but some places could see higher amounts. Flash flooding will be possible.

