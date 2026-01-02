Weather takes a refreshing turn for the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — After setting numerous max temperature records in December, Waco did it again just a couple days into 2026. The old record high for this date was 80° and we easily surpassed that. Thankfully, things will take a bit of a cooler turn as tomorrow arrives. Overnight, a cold front will sneak in from the north. This will not be bringing in any rain, but it will knock our temperatures back to more normal levels. Lows will be in the upper-40s tonight with highs tomorrow in the mid to upper-60s.

There could be some clouds tomorrow morning close to I-45 but otherwise it should be fairly sunny. Abundant sunshine looks to be in store for Sunday as well. While our temperatures will be in the 60s over the weekend, another warm-up will take place into the next workweek. This will get us back into the 70s and perhaps 80° by Tuesday. We're not expecting record-breaking temperatures at this time but the numbers for Tuesday will be close. Our next chance of rain could be shaping up for the middle of the week.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.