Warming Trend Begins Sunday

Central Texans should grab the heavy jacket for morning church service, but the afternoon calls for long sleeves or a light jacket. Warmer daytime temperatures arrive Sunday with a southerly shift in the wind. Add plenty of sunshine to heat up the atmosphere, and it's a recipe for a welcome change from the recent frigid conditions. Expect highs in the 50s to start the week.

Temperatures Sunday night will drop to the 30s, but overall we will see a pleasant climb in temperatures as we move through the work week.

Monday will be a day of celebration with temperatures reaching the 60s. Never trust the groundhog on Groundhog Day. He didn't study Meteorology. Breezy conditions are expected ahead of a mild system that will bring a chance of rain to Central Texas on Tuesday. This quick opportunity for showers will be short lived. Temperatures will drop a bit on Wednesday, but this cold front won't pack nearly the punch as Saturday's.

As we move through the workweek, temperatures will climb. By the end of the week we could feel highs in the 70s. It will be just warm enough to long for springtime.

Outdoor enthusiasts may want to plan cook-outs for Super Bowl Sunday, as sunshine, mild temperatures and dry skies are in the forecast.