Warmer temperatures Sunday

25 WEATHER — Another cool day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s, some areas south did make it into the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day with temperatures in the 70s pushing the low 80s in some areas. Clouds will be sticking around but we may see some clearing in the late afternoon and evening hours. More clouds will push in during the overnight hours as our next system pushes through.

We will see chances of showers and can't rule out a few storms overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As of now, the stronger storms are shaping up to be north of Central Texas but we will keep an eye on it.

We will see more chances of rain next week with temperatures back into the 80s.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

