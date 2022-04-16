Warm Easter Weekend ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! A mix of sun and clouds should be present today with highs in the mid-80s. As a cold front moves through the area tomorrow, there is a possibility for a storm or two to pop up, but a possibility that we stay dry as well. If a storm should happen, it may be able to produce strong winds and some hail.

Easter morning should be cloudy but dry, especially in the morning, which is good news for any church services or egg hunts. The previously mentioned front will be moving through the area during the day, which may be responsible for some isolated showers and storms on Sunday afternoon. Right now I think our highs will be in the upper-70s, but that could be warmer if the front slows down. With the front fully past us on Monday, we should be looking at more 70s.

Have a Wonderful Weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather