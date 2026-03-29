Warm & breezy for the start of the new work week

Happy Sunday! It has been a gorgeous day all across the region. With highs that topped out in the lower to middle 80s, it was noticeably warmer than our Saturday.

As we kick off the new work week, expect temperatures Monday morning to start off in the 60s, reach the middle 70s by lunch, and peak to the middle and upper 80s by Monday afternoon. Expect breezy conditions from the south with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Cloud cover will also decrease by the afternoon.

The last day of March will be warm across the region with most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley reaching highs in the upper 80s. The south winds will remain present with gust that could occasionally exceed 25 mph. Expect partly sunny skies Tuesday.

We will experience some shifts in the forecast by Wednesday! Chances for showers and storms brew by midweek.

Make sure to stay tuned for the latest forecast information regarding the wet weather that's on the horizon.