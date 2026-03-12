Warm and pleasant by tomorrow

Happy Thursday! We had a cooler day here across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with highs that reached the 60s across the region.

For tonight, expect falling temperatures into the 40s under clear skies. Winds will be out of the south and will be much calmer ranging from 5-10 mph.

This will bring about another chilly start to the day for our Friday, so Friday morning will require some extra layers. As we get into the afternoon, expect much sunshine and highs that will reach the middle to upper 70s.

Our weekend looks to be beautiful! Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. The cloud cover increases on Sunday and while the Brazos Valley has a risk for passing showers, highs will even warmer in the middle 80s.

Changes come late Sunday into Monday as we track our next cold front. While this front won't bring widespread rain chances, it will bring about a drastic drop in temperatures! Highs Monday will only manage to reach the middle and upper 50s and overnight we'll be flirting with temperatures just above freezing!