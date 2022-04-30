Warm & humid Saturday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! Another warm and humid weekend ahead of us with chances of some isolated storms this afternoon and through the evening hours. Our highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will look similar, starting off on the cloudy side with storm chances in the afternoon.

Next week looks like a typical May week around here. It's the time of year where any little disturbance can kick off a shower or storm pretty much each afternoon and evening. We will go with 20-30% chances everyday next week with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s. Just because we have a chance of rain in most days, doesn't mean it will rain at your house each day. If you're lucky, you may get it to rain one or two of the days during the week.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather