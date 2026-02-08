Very warm Monday on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — Get ready for a very warm day Monday! Lows tonight will fall into the mid 50s, but we should see highs in the mid 80s Monday afternoon! The record is 89 degrees, so we should stay shy of that...should.

Our next storm system is coming in much drier Tuesday into Wednesday. Now it appears the best chance, for a slight chance, of rain will be Wednesday. Highs will make it into the mid 70s Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday. Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

The next possible rain maker will arrive late Friday into Saturday. The chance of rain Friday would likely come in the evening as a cold front moves into Central Texas. After that, showers are possible Valentine's Day Saturday with cooler highs in the upper 60s.

