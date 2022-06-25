Triple digits through the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! A heat advisory is in effect through this evening, and it could possibly be extended into Sunday. Highs will range from 100-104° across the area both days. Make sure you are staying hydrated and slap on that sunscreen!

We may see some changes arrive Sunday evening into Monday with a cold front moving close to Central Texas. This could set the stage for a few scattered showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. Highs Monday should be cooler in the mid 90s.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather