The warmest day of the week looks to be today!

Warmer temperatures are ahead, but icy roads will keep Hillsboro ISD closed on Thursday and impact some bus routes for China Spring ISD.

Despite a chilly start to the day with temperatures this morning starting off in the 30s, today looks to be the warmest day of the week for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley!

If you're tired of being indoors, I say enjoy these warmer conditions while we have them. Watch for decreasing cloud cover and daytime highs that will reach the lower to middle 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows just below the freezing mark in Central Texas. A crisp breeze from the north will make it feel slightly colder. For the Brazos Valley temperatures will land above the freezing mark.

Bundle up for Saturday. A cold front is on the way. It will drop daytime highs back down to the 30s, and push lows into the teens by Sunday morning. Fortunately, the cold snap is dry and short lived, so skies will be sunny over the weekend. Sunday's high will reach the upper 40s and begin a welcome warming trend. By the start of the work week, temperatures climb close to 60 degrees. The next opportunity for rain arrives Wednesday.