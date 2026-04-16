The return of some sunshine

Good Thursday morning Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. We will see the return of a little more sunshine today and Friday.

Skies will gradually clear turning partly cloudy by this afternoon and temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday- warming up into the middle 80s across the region. Expect a breezy south wind and a low risk of a passing shower this afternoon.

It will be mild this evening and overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

We end the work week under partly cloudy skies, highs in the middle 80s during the afternoon and with a bit more wind. Expect a south wind that could gust up to 25-30 mph.

The potential for more precipitation develops this weekend as a cold front is set to arrive early Saturday. With it, it will bring chances for scattered showers and storms.

Saturday morning temperatures will hover around the upper 60s and lower 70s. However, behind the front, temperatures will drop and winds will turn to northerly winds. Expect gusts that could reach up to 25 mph Saturday afternoon along with temperatures that will fall into the 60s and eventually the 50s.

By Sunday, we should see the rain pass to our south. Sunday's conditions look to feature partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Another round of showers is expected next Monday and Tuesday.