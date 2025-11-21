The rain will exit Friday and the warmer conditions will continue

The rain will exit the region by this Friday afternoon and skies will clear giving way to more sunshine across the region. Highs for this afternoon are expected to reach the upper 70s.

Heading into the weekend, we'll catch a quick break from the wet weather. Saturday should be a little cooler with north winds and temperatures in the low 70s.

By Sunday, a storm system will arrive and linger into Monday. Locally heavy rain is possible with this system as it slowly slides across Texas. Highs will be in the 70s both Sunday and Monday.

A strong cold front is now slated to move through Central Texas Wednesday, right before Thanksgiving. This will clear out any moisture, so it should be dry for holiday travel. For all the Fall lovers out there, highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday through Friday, so a true fall feel is on the way!