The last Monday of the year looks to remain chilly

Happy last Monday of 2025! It certainly has been a chilly day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with afternoon "highs" that have only managed to reach the 40s.

Tonight, temperatures only drop further. Under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 20s for most and lower 30s for the rest of us. With tonight's area wide freeze, we want to make sure we remember to bring in our pets and plants and prepare those pipes!

If you're no fan of these frigid conditions, there's some relief on the way. Your Tuesday looks to feature more sunshine and afternoon temperatures that will break into the 50s. Conditions will remain chilly, but not as cold as they were today. The sunshine will certainly help too.

We only warm up from there. Our New Year's Eve forecast is looking quite pleasant. Despite a chilly start to the day Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will be rise into the middle and upper 60s across Central Texas.

