Tens of thousands without power in Michigan as storms sweep through

Tens of thousands of people in the Detroit area are without power after strong storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday night.

As of around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, over 41,000 were without power, according to DTE's outage map.

Trees and power lines are down in several communities, leaving behind damage.

As a safety precaution, people are asked to stay at least 20 feet away from a downed power. Residents are also being told not to use a portable generator inside their homes because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Generators should be kept outside and away from windows.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at (800) 477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com, or they can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from their smartphone or tablet.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.