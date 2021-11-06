Sunshine Through the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another chilly Saturday morning with lows in the mid 30s and 40s, but plenty of sunshine is on the way this afternoon. We will warm up to the upper 60s for our Saturday and cool back down to the upper 30s later tonight. Sunny skies are expected for our Sunday with warmer temperatures in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy conditions will return on Monday as warmer weather continues. By Wednesday, we could be very close to 80°. Sometime on Wednesday or Thursday, a cold front is expected to sweep through which could bring in some rain chances and cool us back down to the 60s into next week.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 First Alert Weather