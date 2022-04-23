Storms possible Sunday evening in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! This evening, conditions will remain calm but still on the breezy side with temperatures dipping into the upper 70s. As we head into Sunday morning, expect overcast skies and even a drizzle or two. A bit of sunshine will make an appearance in the afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

As we head into Sunday evening, we are looking at the potential for some rain and even some strong storms coming through the area as a slow moving cold front moves throughout Central Texas. These storms and showers could last through early Monday morning. We will be closely monitoring these systems over the next day or so. As the cold front moves through, we will cool to the low 70s on both Monday and Tuesday, but will warm back up to the 80s by the middle of the week.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

