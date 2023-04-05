Storms across Central Texas this morning

25 WEATHER — A line of storms making their way across Central Texas this morning. Strongest storms have been sticking to our northern counties. Gusty winds and small hail are the major threats. As you head out the door this morning make sure to leave yourself some extra time.

All in all, these storms along a cold front will continue to push east and out of the area by the afternoon hours and we may see some sunshine by this afternoon.

We won't be done with the rain this week. More chances of this much needed rain are lining up Thursday and into Friday. We aren't looking at storms as of this morning for Thursday and Friday but we will continue to keep an eye on that.

Temperatures today will remain in the 70s but Thursday and Friday will be cooler in the 50s and 60s.

Rain will move out Friday and Easter weekend is shaping up to be fairly nice with temperatures back into the 70s.

Expect more 70s and 80s temperatures next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather