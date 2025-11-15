Staying warm this weekend before mid-week storms

ENTER DATELINE — Happy Saturday! We're stuck in the middle of a warm weekend here in Central Texas that will allow highs to get into the upper 80s. Expect the warm pattern to continue for Monday and Tuesday, with some areas possibly even climbing into the 90s!

Models continue to indicate very good signals for widespread rain chances Wednesday into Thursday as an upper level low dives deep into northern Mexico. As it lifts over our area Wednesday into Thursday, we will see the potential for not only heavy rain, but also a shot at severe storms. The potential is there for multi-inch rainfall with the best chances looking to be on Thursday. Timing will be everything with this system, as storms in the afternoon will have access to lots of warm air.

Temperatures will cool back closer to normals for the weekend.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather