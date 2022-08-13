Staying hot this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!

Another hot weekend ahead for us with highs ranging from the upper 90s to low 100s. There could be a few isolated storms down in the Brazos Valley, but most of us won't see much. There is a small chance a tropical depression could for off the south Texas coast, but this disturbance is expected to head down toward far south Texas.

Next week should start off hot with highs in the 101-104° range Monday through Wednesday. Another weak front may approach by Thursday of next week. This would bring another chance of scattered storms, if the models continue to show this in future runs.

