Slight chance of rain today but hot and dry for Labor Day

25 WEATHER — It has been another toasty day across Central Texas with temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits. We have a slight chance of a little rain through the afternoon and evening hours, not everyone will see rain but the chance is there.

The rain will taper off after sunset and then more hot and dry conditions for Labor Monday.

Fire danger is still elevated so try not to create any sparks as burn bans for every county is still in place.

Hot and dry conditions will stick around this week but on the bright side there are no heat alerts as of right now.

Stay cool and remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather