Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers possible this weekend in Central Texas

Highs will reach near 100.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 07:52:51-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!

Highs over the weekend will be around 100° to 101°. Some rain might be able to work its way into Central Texas and the Brazos Valley this afternoon and evening. If so, those raindrops will be rather isolated.

It appears possible that high pressure will weaken enough locally by Wednesday to allow couple showers and storms into the area. This could also mean that by the middle of the week, highs will be around 99° as opposed to the 100s. It will be a close call, though. Triple digits should be back by the end of next week as we enter another dry pattern.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney
25 Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019