Showers possible this weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!

Highs over the weekend will be around 100° to 101°. Some rain might be able to work its way into Central Texas and the Brazos Valley this afternoon and evening. If so, those raindrops will be rather isolated.

It appears possible that high pressure will weaken enough locally by Wednesday to allow couple showers and storms into the area. This could also mean that by the middle of the week, highs will be around 99° as opposed to the 100s. It will be a close call, though. Triple digits should be back by the end of next week as we enter another dry pattern.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather