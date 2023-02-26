Showers and storms tonight

25 WEATHER — A bit of a dreary day today with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s to low 80s across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

A wind advisory will be in affect for portions of Central Texas this afternoon and carry through the overnight hours with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible. If you have anything loose in the yard, you may want to tie it up. Also, any high profile vehicles should use caution.

Heading through this evening and into the overnight hours, we will see chances of showers and can't rule out a few storms but the stronger storms will remain north of Central Texas.

This system will clear out by tomorrow morning and we will still hold onto warm temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. A better chance to see more 80s temperatures will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Next chance of rain shaping up to be Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

