Showers and storms possible this Wednesday

Happy Wednesday Central Texas and the Brazos Valley! It is midweek and some of us are looking at a wet start to the day, while others are dealing with the stubborn cloud cover. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. Isolated showers will be possible just before noon, however the greatest chance for any wet weather and the possibility of a few storms comes this afternoon and evening.

Another day in the lower 80s will feature some wet weather and while we are under a marginal risk for severe weather, the strongest of storms look to stay north of the region. If any cells do happen to pulse a little stronger, hail and high winds will be the primary threat.

If your plans include the outdoors today, make sure to keep an eye out of radar.

An isolated storm or two could approach our western counties Thursday and Friday evenings, but most of us will likely be dry during this time frame. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s both days.

As we look ahead and into the the weekend, a cold front is set to move into the area by Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 70s ahead of the front Saturday morning, but we should fall into the 60s and eventually the 50s Saturday afternoon with showers and a few thunderstorms. Isolated showers are possible Sunday with highs in the low 70s. These cooler conditions will continue into early next week.

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