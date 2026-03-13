Rising temperatures into the weekend followed by a big drop!

CENTRAL TEXAS — We'll have a beautiful opportunity for some outdoor dining on this Friday evening. Skies will remain clear and temperatures will hover around the lower 70s and upper 60s before dropping into the low 50s overnight.

Our Saturday will also bring pleasant warm conditions for outdoor activities. While we will see a few clouds begin to creep in, it will remain mostly sunny. The ultraviolet index for Saturday will reach 7.5, which crosses into the "very high" category. Sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat are recommenced from noon to 4 pm.

Sunday kicks off a change to our weather pattern. A strong cold front will be making its way toward Central Texas and subsequently moving to the northeast.

The timing of the front in the warm afternoon, and the tightening of the pressure gradient will create strong downsloping southwesterly winds. This sinking air will warm further as it descends and temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees ahead of this front. Sustained winds will run between 20 and 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph in the afternoon and evening.

I do not expect precipitation in most of Central Texas but the Brazos Valley could see a little rain later in the day on Sunday. It will also be less windy in the Brazos Valley, but will remain breezy on Sunday.

Behind the front is an arctic air mass that will dig deep into the central United States. We will experience an extreme drop in temperatures between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Those heading out to begin their work week can expect temperatures in the upper 30s when they wake-up. Breezy conditions will remain overnight. This will bring feels-like temperatures down to the upper 20s. Monday will be a coat day as temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s. Tuesday morning will repeat with low temperatures in the 30s.

A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon and highs will reach the 60s. By Wednesday, strong high pressure begins to settle in over the southwest and temperature will reach the 80s by next weekend.

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