Record-tying warmth Friday

It just keeps getting warmer Central Texas! After officially reaching a high of 78 degrees yesterday, we are on track for tying the record of 84 this Friday afternoon.

Cloud cover will clear by this afternoon giving way for more sunshine across the region and today's afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s for most. If you are a fan of the warmth, I suggest making those outdoor plans! Winds will be out of the south and will range from 5-10 mph.

For tonight, temperatures will remain mild only dropping into the 60s across the region.

Saturday's highs will feature upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The changes in our weather pattern come late Sunday. However, before the fronts arrival highs will reach the upper 70s. Colder air will sweep across the region late in the day and with it will come chances for rain as well. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

The rain should move out by early Monday. However, Monday's afternoon temperatures will struggle to even reach the 50s.