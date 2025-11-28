Rain to start off the day Saturday, then more showers and storms later

CENTRAL TEXAS — Heading into tonight, scattered showers should break out across Central Texas. You might hear a little bit of thunder as well. Those showers will mostly fade away going into tomorrow morning, and there may even be some sun breaking out west of I-35 on Saturday. However, a chance of thunderstorms will return for the afternoon. The better chances for storms will be along and east of I-35. A couple of the storms may be strong, but severe weather is not anticipated. Highs will be pleasant, in the mid-70s.

The activity will move out of the area Saturday night, and as the front passes through, we'll be left with much chillier weather for Sunday. Northerly winds will blow at 20 mph. Highs will only manage the upper-40s. Monday should be a few degrees warmer, but there is a decent chance of rain arriving on that day. We might even see some widespread showers. That isn't the worst news, though, considering that we do have drought in parts of the region.