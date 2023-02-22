Rain chances this morning, fire danger in the afternoon

25 WEATHER — An upper level disturbance and Pacific front will make its way across the area this morning bringing chances of rain in the form of showers and can't rule out the possibility of a storm or two developing.

No severe weather is expected in Central Texas but if storms do develop we could see some strong winds associated with these storms.

This will be a fast moving system and out of the area by the afternoon hours. It will clear up this afternoon but the winds will pick up with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Fire danger will be elevated this afternoon as we will be seeing some windy conditions, low humidity, and warm temperatures especially for our western counties. Try not to create any sparks.

Temperatures today will still be above normal in the upper 70s and 80s across Central Texas.

In fact, most of the rest of the week we will see above normal temperatures with the exception of Friday.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather