25 WEATHER — It has been a fairly nice day across Central Texas with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures mainly in the 70s.

There is a possibility to see some storms this afternoon and evening mainly for areas west of I-35. We will continue to keep an eye on this system throughout the day.

Rain chances continue on Sunday and Monday with the potential for some showers across the area. Our next chance for storms arrives Tuesday as of now and we could see a few strong to severe storms but still a few days out so things may change a bit.

We hold onto to more shower chances Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Friday and into the weekend is looking quiet.

Overall, temperatures will be a bit cooler tomorrow and Monday in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures start to warm up on Tuesday back into the 70s.

Enjoy the rest of Saturday and keep a close eye on any updates for storms.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather