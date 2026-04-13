Partly Sunny & Warm today

After a rainy and stormy end to the weekend, expect much drier conditions this Monday. While the chance for rain is not completely as zero, there remains only an isolated chance for showers and storms mainly east of I-35. Expect mostly cloudy skies through lunchtime, with gradual clearing by the afternoon. Highs today will climb into the lower and middle 80s.

Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s for most.

Re-developing rain chances brew by midweek and highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s for the remainder of the work week.

These April showers should bring us some May flowers! A cold front will bring in continued rain chances as we kick-off the weekend. The bulk of the wet weather looks to be on Saturday with Sunday looking to be calmer and on the drier side. Highs this weekend will dip into the 70s.