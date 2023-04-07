More rain chances today

25 WEATHER — Today is shaping up to be a cooler day with temperatures in the 50s and more rain chances across the area as well.

Mainly showers but can't rule out a few storms developing. We aren't looking at anything severe but if storms develop, expect lightning and thunder associated with these storms. Leave some extra time as you head out the door today.

Some showers may linger on through Saturday morning with temperatures back in the 60s by the afternoon. Easter Sunday will be cloudy and mild as temperatures continue to climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The area should be dry for any Easter festivities. Temperatures will be hanging out in the 60s and 70s for much of next week.

Happy Friday and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather