More hot and dry conditions for Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been another toasty one for Central Texas today with the sun beating down and temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits.

There are a few things we are keeping our eye on. First, fire danger is elevated for areas along and west of I-35. The three main factors to fuel wildfires are hot, dry, and windy conditions. With no rain these past few weeks, areas out west have been drying up quickly. Try not to create any sparks and secure those loose trailer chains.

Next order of business is the heat. Guidance is showing hotter temperatures starting tomorrow and sticking with us through this week. A heat advisory will be in effect starting tomorrow. So remember, stay hydrated and try to take frequent breaks from the sun.

The big question has been is there any relief along the way. This coming week there is not but the week after some models showing some chances of rain sneaking in. That is still 9 to 10 days out so things may change.

Stay cool and remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

