More heat Wednesday ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! You guessed it, we are staying hot all throughout the rest of the week. We are getting close to record highs over the next few days, heading into the upper 90s this afternoon. Whether we meet or beat those records, make sure you are staying hydrated!

Heading into Friday, things could start to change. We may see the potential for some afternoon and evening showers and storms at the end of our workweek. A few of these showers could linger into Saturday as a cold front approaches Central Texas, depending on the timing with the front, we may still reach the mid 90s.

Sunday should be drier and much nicer with highs in the low 80s. The 80s will likely stick around Monday and Tuesday as another system rolls close to Texas. This may bring another chance of scattered showers and storms Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

