Mild today and even warmer by Friday

Despite a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s this Thursday afternoon across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. It will be sunny and winds will be calm out of the west.

Tonight, skies will remain clear and overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

By tomorrow, it looks to be even warmer! Our Friday afternoon highs soar into the upper 70s to near 80° across the region! This spring-like weather pattern continues through the weekend. With this said, all outdoor plans are a go! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s both days. We may see a few more clouds Sunday, but no rain is expected.

The next best chance for rain will come late Monday into Tuesday. Stay tune for more updates on the timing of the system. Otherwise, it will still be warm for this time of year with highs remaining in the 70s.

