Mild Thursday night, warmer Friday ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Central Texas residents can expect a significant warm-up as the new year begins, with temperatures climbing into the 80s on Thursday after reaching the lower and middle 70s on Wednesday.

I'm tracking a warming trend that will bring afternoon highs into the lower 80s and upper 70s across most of the region on Thursday. This marks a notable increase from Wednesday's temperatures, which peaked in the lower and middle 70s.

Overnight conditions will remain mild, with temperatures only dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s. By Thursday evening, expect partly cloudy skies transitioning to mostly cloudy conditions between 10 p.m. and midnight, with no chances for showers.

Southwesterly winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, contributing to the warmer conditions. Temperatures around midnight Thursday will hover near 60 degrees.

A second frontal system is approaching the area, though it won't be as strong as the previous one. This system will bring no rain but will provide some cooling relief as we head into Saturday.

Saturday's forecast shows a high of 69 degrees, offering a brief respite from the warm conditions. However, temperatures will rebound quickly as we move into the latter part of the weekend and into the new work week, with highs reaching 78 degrees.

The 10-day forecast for central Texas shows Friday temperatures near 80 degrees, Saturday with a high of 69, and Sunday climbing back to 72 degrees. The Brazos Valley will see similar conditions with highs in the lower 80s for Thursday under plenty of sunshine and a high of 71 by Saturday.

No inclement weather is expected in the immediate forecast, so umbrellas can remain stored away for now.

This story was reported on-air by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.