Mild, but nice this New Year's Eve

Happy New Year's Eve! The last day of 2025 will be a mild one across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Afternoon highs for our Wednesday will reach the middle and upper 60s under plenty of sunshine. By later this evening, temperatures will begin to drop into the 40s and eventually the upper 30s. With this said, the extra layers will still be necessary for any New Year's celebrations that may include the outdoors.

Conditions look pretty favorable for warmer weather on New Year's Day. Under partly cloudy skies, afternoon temperatures on Thursday will reach the lower and middle 70s. Expect breezy conditions by the afternoon with a southwest wind that could gust up to 20 mph.

We'll have a mild start to the day Friday since overnight lows will only drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds out of the southwest will be pretty breezy and by lunchtime this will allow for temperatures to drive up to the middle 70s. By Friday afternoon and under plenty of sunshine daytime highs look to top out in the upper 70s and low 80s! Despite the wind, sounds like the perfect day to spend outdoors.

Friday evening is when we'll track our next cold front. While it won't be as strong as our last one, expect a northerly component to the wind to allow for us to drop back into the 60s for Saturday.

Temperatures soon rebound for the latter part of the weekend. Sunday across Central Texas will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

