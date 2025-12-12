Mild and sunny for Friday, but a cold front brings a weekend chill

CENTRAL TEXAS — With only 13 days until Christmas, last-minute shoppers will need to bundle up this weekend as a strong cold front brings the coldest temperatures in weeks to Central Texas.

Sunday will be the chilliest day of the weekend, with feels-like temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s during the morning hours. Wind chill will keep it feeling like the 30s and 40s throughout the day.

Friday Night and Saturday Forecast

Clouds will fill in Friday night after a sunny day across the region. Saturday morning may bring fog and mist with light winds as temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Waco will see a low around 48 degrees, while Bell County temperatures will settle in the middle 50s. Some areas across the Brazos Valley may even reach the low 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday's weather will depend heavily on cloud cover. Conservative forecasts call for low 60s in Waco, but if clouds break - particularly west of the I-35 corridor - temperatures could climb into the upper 60s or near 70 degrees. Areas that remain cloudy all day may stay in the 50s.

Bell County and the Brazos Valley are expected to see more breaks in the cloud deck, with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday's Cold Snap

The strong cold front arrives Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a dramatic temperature drop accompanied by gusty winds.

Sunday morning will feel like the 20s and 30s, with wind chill keeping it feeling like the 30s and 40s all day long despite little temperature change throughout the day.

Quick Warm-Up Ahead

The cold weather won't last long. Temperatures will rebound quickly starting Tuesday, reaching the 60s before climbing into the 70s for most of next week.

By the week of Christmas, temperatures could reach 80 degrees, providing a stark contrast to this weekend's chill.

The Brazos Valley may see a stray shower Saturday, though fog and mist are more likely. Sunday and Monday will bring the coolest weather before the 60s return Tuesday and 70s arrive by Wednesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

